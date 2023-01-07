The winger – who has been on the bench in recent weeks – had been a contender to start at Hillsborough this afternoon. But Saint-Maximin is not in Eddie Howe’s squad for the third-round tie due to illness.

Howe – who has made eight changes to his starting XI – didn’t indicate any fresh injury concerns ahead of the game against the League One club following Tuesday night’s goalless draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

United's head coach: “A few bumps and bruises, a very physical game. Nothing that’s absolutely standing out at the moment.”

On his team selection for the cup tie, Howe added: “I think you always (want to give) people opportunities to play and stake their own claims to play more regularly. But you’ve got to get the balance right between making changes and trying to win the game.”

