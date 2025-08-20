Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak’s future continues to dominate headlines as he remains a top target for Liverpool this summer.

Alexander Isak has returned to Newcastle United’s training ground, less than 24 hours after breaking his silence on his future at St James’ Park. In a bombshell statement released on Instagram on Tuesday night, Isak wrote: ‘I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25.

‘First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

‘I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.

‘I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

‘The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

‘When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.

‘Alexander Isak.’

Newcastle United responded to that post with a statement of their own, refuting Isak’s claims that promises were made to him over his future at the club. The strong statement from the club ended with the door being kept open for Isak to return to first-team matters and reintegrate himself into the squad.

‘This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel,” the last paragraph read. ‘Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.’

Alexander Isak returns to Newcastle United training ground

The continuing saga surrounding Isak’s future at the club has clouded what was a fairly positive start to the Premier League season for the Magpies. A goalless draw at Villa Park could easily have been three points for Howe’s side had they had a focal point up-front to put away the chances they had fashioned against Unai Emery’s side.

Newcastle United return to St James’ Park on Monday night for a clash against Liverpool in what promises to be a spicy encounter on Tyneside. Howe and his team have been preparing for that match back at Darsley Park, with new signing Jacob Ramsey taking part in his first sessions with his new teammates following his move from Aston Villa.

Isak, meanwhile, again trained away from Howe’s first-team. The Swedish international, according to Sky Sports, arrived at Newcastle United’s training ground at 3pm but worked away from his teammates to work on ‘his own training regime’.

Isak didn’t feature for the Magpies throughout pre-season and didn’t travel with the squad on their trip to Singapore and South Korea. He returned to former club Real Sociedad to complete some individual training whilst his teammates were in the Far East.