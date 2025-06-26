Alexander Isak set to turn down Newcastle United offer with No. 9 departure imminent

Newcastle player Alexander Isak drinks from a bottle during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alexander Isak is set to return to Newcastle United for pre-season training next month amid transfer links to Liverpool.

Isak withdrew from the Sweden squad earlier this month due to a groin injury. While the issue was thought to be minor, its recurring nature is something Newcastle had to manage during the 2024/25 campaign.

Isak’s form suffered as he nursed the problem during the final months of the season as Newcastle secured Champions League qualification to build on their Carabao Cup success in March. The 25-year-old was still able to end the campaign with 27 goals to his name, with only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scoring more in the Premier League.

Given the ongoing transfer interest in Isak, Newcastle are keen to tie the Swede down to a new long-term deal. The striker still has three years left on his current contract, but The Magpies want to avoid a situation where the striker runs down his deal.

The Times have reported that Newcastle’s response to the transfer interest from the likes of Arsenal and more recently Liverpool is to offer Isak a club-record contract that will break their current wage structure.

Liverpool have been busy in the transfer market so far this summer following the Premier League win last season. The Reds have completed a Premier League record deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116.5million and are also agreed a deal to sign Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.

Isak is also on Arne Slot’s radar with the Newcastle No. 14 described as a ‘dream signing’ for the Merseyside club.

In contrast to Liverpool, Newcastle have been quiet in the transfer market so far. A £45million bid for Anthony Elanga has been rejected while the club are also set to make moves for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro.

While Joao Pedro would help bolster Newcastle’s attacking options this summer, the club are set to lose a striker as things stand.

Callum Wilson’s current contract expires at Newcastle in less than a week. At that point, he will become a free agent, leaving Newcastle with just Isak and William Osula as the two recognised senior strikers.

But Wilson’s potential departure raises questions over who will wear the club’s iconic No. 9 shirt for the 2025/26 season. Will it be Isak, who has scored 62 goals in 109 appearances for Newcastle since his £63million arrival from Real Sociedad in 2022?

Or could it be a new summer signing that follows in the footsteps of goalscoring greats such as Alan Shearer, Malcolm Macdonald and Jackie Milburn who have previously donned the shirt?

Alexander Isak likely to snub NUFC No. 9 shirt offer

Isak will get first refusal for the No. 9 shirt should Wilson leave, but the striker has already played down the prospect of changing his squad number.

That’s not because of the speculation surrounding his future but rather his affinity with the No. 14 shirt.

When asked about potentially becoming Newcastle’s next No. 9 on the Adopted Geordies podcast earlier this year Isak said: “I would probably stay as 14 to be honest. I know [No. 9 is iconic], I think it's a difficult one because I've been successful with 14, and it would probably not be an easy decision.

“I understand [the pressure to wear the No. 9 shirt] but we’ll see.”

When asked about the No. 14 shirt, Isak said: “I wouldn’t say it’s just one player but 14 is an iconic number, it has been great players who have played with that number.

“[David] Ginola, Thierry Henry and I had 14 when I signed for Dortmund as well so there’s some history there.”