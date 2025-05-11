Alexander Isak is looking to continue his fine scoring form for Newcastle United against Chelsea at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak starts for Newcastle United against Chelsea in what is a crucial match in the battle for Champions League qualification.

The striker has scored 27 goals for Newcastle all competitions this season and has four goals in five games against Chelsea. Isak scored in The Magpies’ 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge back in October before scoring in the 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle head into Sunday’s early kick-off sitting fourth in the Premier League table, ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea due to their superior goals scored record. Heading into the game, only goal difference it keeping Newcastle and Chelsea in the Champions League qualification places but a victory for either side would take them above Manchester City and up to third in the table.

Aston Villa’s win at Bournemouth on Saturday night takes them level on points with Newcastle and Chelsea while Nottingham Forest face Leicester City late on Sunday in a game that will also have a big say on the battle for Champions League qualification.

Alexander Isak’s hidden Champions League gesture

Sunday’s early kick-off was broadcast live on TNT Sports, who captured an interesting item in the Newcastle United dressing room.

The TNT Sports cameras spotted Isak’s shin pads for the Chelsea game were indeed Champions League inspired. The Swede’s shin pads had ‘Alexander Isak 14’ written on it as well as the Champions League logo and crests of the three teams Newcastle faced in last season’s group stage; AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shin pads also featured an image of Isak celebrating a goal. The 25-year-old scored for Newcastle in their 1-1 draw at PSG last season.

Newcastle United eye Champions League return

The club are looking to return to the Champions League after missing out on Europe last season. European football is already guaranteed for The Magpies after winning the Carabao Cup.

The Carabao Cup win grants a Conference League qualification spot, but Newcastle are looking to do better than that and return to Europe’s elite club competition.