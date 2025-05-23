Eddie Howe could make two major changes to his team when Newcastle United host Everton on Sunday.

The Magpies have lined up with a back-five formation in their last two games, but will Howe be tempted to revert back to his tried and tested 4-3-3 system this weekend? And what about Alexander Isak?

The Swedish international missed Sunday’s defeat at the Emirates Stadium with a minor groin injury with Callum Wilson deputising in his place. There are hopes Isak will be fit enough to feature against the Toffees, and it’s a guarantee that the club will be doing all they can to get him fit and available.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Everton.

Newcastle United v Everton predicted XI

Nick Pope

Pope could do very little about Declan Rice’s winner at the Emirates Stadium and was good when needed from set-pieces. Everton will likely pose a similar threat and Pope will need to be on his toes throughout to come up with a clutch moment as he has done on numerous occasions.

Emil Krafth

Kieran Trippier’s injury issues may see Krafth handed a Premier League start. Krafth has rarely let his side down when asked to play and if a shift to a back four is on the cards, he is the most natural replacement for Trippier.

Fabian Schar

Schar has enjoyed another good season in the heart of defence and will hope he can collect one more clean sheet and secure a top five finish for his side.

Dan Burn

Sven Botman may be rested this weekend, as Howe picks his tried and tested defensive partnership that has served him so well all season. Burn had his big moment at Wembley - will he enjoy another this weekend?

Tino Livramento

Livramento will likely begin next season at right-back, but his performances on the left have been brilliant and have ensured the absence of Lewis Hall has not been felt too much.

Bruno Guimaraes

Just 90 minutes stands between Guimaraes and the chance to lead his side out in next season’s Champions League.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali has arguably been Newcastle United’s player of the season this year, with his introduction to the side one of the main reasons they are in with a chance of Champions League qualification this weekend.

Joe Willock

A return to a 4-3-3 formation could give Willock another chance to start and impress from the off.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy has performed well as a right wingback in recent games, but may shift into a more natural right wing role this weekend. He has had a brilliant season and would love to conclude it by helping his side back into the Champions League.

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United will undoubtedly do all they can to get Isak fit enough to be able to start on Sunday. They haven’t won a game without him this season.

Anthony Gordon

Gordon may not have been at his best in recent weeks, but he has shown during his time on Tyneside that he can stand up and be counted in big games. Fewer come bigger than this against his former side.