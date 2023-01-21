Alexander Isak Newcastle United fitness call made ahead of Premier League trip to Crystal Palace
Alexander Isak marked his Premier League return for Newcastle United with a winning goal against Fulham last Sunday.
The striker had been sidelined for over three months due to a thigh injury but is now close to full-fitness for Newcastle. He is part of the squad who will travel down to face Crystal Palace on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off), but admitted he's still ‘not perfect’ in terms of his fitness.
And when asked how close he feels to getting back to starting matches for United in the Premier League, Isak told The Gazette: “I don’t know, every chance I get, I will use and then we will see. The decision is not in my hands.”
Newcastle head into the match looking to make it 15 top flight matches unbeaten for the first time. They have faced Palace twice already this season with both matches ending 0-0.
"We’re on a good run and we have to take it each game at a time and try to win those games and stay in this position,” Isak added. “We can’t look too far forward, we have to stay humble, keep working hard and I’m confident this group won’t have any problem with that.
“[Crystal Palace] is going to be a tough game but we’ll prepare for the game in the same way and hopefully we can get a good result.”
Bruno Guimaraes’ potential absence due to injury would open a space up in The Magpies starting line-up. Isak came off the bench against Fulham to play in a second-striker role behind Callum Wilson.
"I came on like a number 10,” Isak said. "I have been out for some time so I have not really played with all of the guys.
"I enjoyed getting some minutes and I think we have a wide and good squad. We can play in different ways. I feel fit, not perfect, but I am getting there and using every opportunity to get better.”
And when asked where Isak fits into his side, head coach Eddie Howe said: "We can possibly play Alex in a number of positions. He can play as a No 9, as a striker or out wide, certainly left, but it isn't his favoured position.
"His versatility attracted us to him. I was so pleased for him last week."