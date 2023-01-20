Newcastle were keen to bring Lingard in on loan as they looked to bolster their squad in their fight against relegation from the Premier League last season. Lingard himself was also keen to join the club after finding himself out of favour at Man United.

But The Red Devils ultimately pulled the plug on the deal and the player ended up seeing out his contract at Old Trafford. Following his release from Manchester United in the summer, Lingard went on to join newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Lingard reflected on his frustration at not being allowed to join The Magpies on loan last January.

Jesse Lingard of Nottingham Forest is challenged by Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"I wanted to go on loan again in January because I wasn't playing again," Lingard said. "Newcastle was on the cards in January. The deal was done - everything - but the United squad was not big enough.

"A couple of players went out on loan and when it came to me, John Murtough [Manchester United director of football] rang me and was like, 'no, you're not going on loan.' I was like, 'he's on loan. Let me go and enjoy my football. I'm not playing here so let me go on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to play football.' He was like, 'what do you want? Days off?' I said, 'no. I want to go play football.' They stopped the loan, obviously I was p*****."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite missing out on Lingard, Newcastle stayed up in the Premier League comfortably in the end following the January additions of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

Since joining Forest in the summer, Lingard has made 14 Premier League appearances without scoring. His only two goals for Steve Cooper’s side have been in the Carabao Cup, where he will face his former club Manchester United in the semi-final next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad