Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a doubt for the final game of the season against Everton after sitting out the 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

Isak has scored 27 goals for Newcastle this season in all competitions but missed the match at the Emirates Stadium following a scan on a groin issue felt after training ahead of the match.

It was the fourth Premier League match the Swede had missed for Newcastle this season. The Magpies are winless and without a goal from open play without Isak in the side in the league this season.

Now Newcastle will assess the striker ahead of the final game of the season against Everton at St James’ Park eyeing a win that would guarantee Champions League qualification.

Isak’s absence forced Eddie Howe to make one change for Sunday’s match at the Emirates Stadium with Callum Wilson starting up front in his place.

“It's never ideal to lose someone of Alex's stature,” Howe said. “It was a reshuffle and of course it limited the options from the bench but I thought that guys that came on all contributed. We were right in the game to the end.”

When asked if Isak would be available for the Everton game, Howe addd: “Yeah, that's unknown. I don't know at this moment in time.

“He only felt pain really after training. He felt fine during training and then just a bit of stiffness, really. So he went for a scan this morning really purely as a precaution.

“But then it became obvious he wasn't going to be fit to play. So I don't know.

“I think a lot will depend on how he reacts in the next few days. Yeah, I think he's had a couple of groin issues off either side. I think this is one that he had earlier in the season.”

Eddie Howe plays down Alexander Isak surgery fear

Given the recurring nature of Isak’s groin problem, Howe was asked whether it was an issue that could be resolved with surgery during the off season.

But the Newcastle boss was quick to play the suggestion down.

“No, I don't think this is a surgery issue,” he said. “I don't think it's something that needs mending. It certainly probably needs looking at as to why he's getting these groin complaints. It's definitely not a surgery issue.

“It's probably more of a, what's he doing to strengthen that area issue, which we'll of course look at and focus on.”

Newcastle United injury concerns v Everton

Newcastle welcomed back Joe Willock from a knee injury at Arsenal while Sven Botman started after picking up a knock against Chelsea.

In addition to Isak, Newcastle have some injury concerns heading into the Everton match. Kieran Trippier is a doubt with a calf problem while Joelinton is unlikely to feature after missing the last four games with a knee injury.

Lewis Hall and Matt Targett have already been ruled out for the remainder of the season with respective foot and hamstring issues.