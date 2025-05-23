Eddie Howe has provided an official update on Alexander Isak’s fitness ahead of Newcastle United’s final match of the season against Everton on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Isak missed Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat at Arsenal last time out with a minor groin issue that has flared up on a few occasions throughout the season.

The 25-year-old has scored 27 goals in all competitions for Newcastle this season, 18 goals more than any other player in the squad.

Newcastle also haven’t won or scored from open play in any of the four Premier League games Isak has missed this season.

The Magpies head into Sunday’s match against Everton sitting fourth in the table but needing a win in order to guarantee Champions League qualification. Anything less than a win would see Howe’s side relying on results elsewhere in order to qualify.

Eddie Howe provides Alexander Isak injury update

When asked for an update on Isak, Howe said in his pre-match press conference: “He's doing okay. He hasn't trained with us yet but he's made good progress through the week.

“The next couple of days will be crucial to his availability. There's a chance but it's difficult to give any more than that. Until he trains with us, we don't know how he'll respond and whether he'll be available for the game.

“We'll leave it until tomorrow. This week he has been training individually and just building up his load. He's running but there's a big difference between running and playing with a ball at your feet.

“So far, what he's been asked to do, he's done it pain-free and he's done it well. So the next two days will be absolutely crucial.”

Newcastle United injury latest

In addition to Isak, right-back Kieran Trippier is also a doubt for Newcastle after missing the last two matches with a calf problem.

“Kieran hasn’t trained with us yet but has a chance in the next couple of days to build up his load,” Howe added. “We will see on his availability."

Matt Targett has returned to training this week having previously been ruled out for the remainder of the season by Howe. But one player who won’t be returning is Joelinton, who has missed the last four matches with a knee injury.

"No, Joelinton won’t be back, he has had another injection in his knee,” Howe continued. “He is making good progress, we envisage he will be back pre-season with no problems.”

Lewis Hall has been out since February with a foot injury and has also been given a pre-season return date. Newcastle are set to return for pre-season on July 7 ahead of trips to Celtic Park, Singapore and Seoul.