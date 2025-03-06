The fitness of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is under intense scrutiny heading into the Carabao Cup final v Liverpool on March 16.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak missed the Premier League meeting between Newcastle and Liverpool at Anfield last week with a groin issue. He returned to the starting line-up in the FA Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday but ended up going down and was forced off in the 2-1 defeat.

Head coach Eddie Howe quickly played down any fears of an injury following the full-time whistle. But with Newcastle already losing key players such as Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman for the Wembley trip, there is growing anxiety surrounding the fitness of the likes of Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 22 goals in 31 appearances, including one against Liverpool in December, Isak’s availability will be of paramount importance to Newcastle heading into the final.

Alexander Isak trains on Wednesday

Amid social media speculation suggesting Isak was a doubt for the Carabao Cup final, the striker conducted broadcast media duties at Darsley Park on Wednesday. Sky Sports’ Keith Downie provided an encouraging update from the training ground, describing Isak as ‘moving well and in good spirits ahead of the upcoming games.’

In a further boost, Isak was also photographed in training by the club’s official photographer Serena Taylor at Darsley Park on Wednesday. The 25-year-old was pictured individually rather than in a full-contact session though could be seen out running on the grass and with a ball at his feet.

The strapping below Isak’s right knee may worry some looking at the images. The striker has had the strapping in place since the start of the 2023-24 season and in that time he has scored 47 goals in 71 appearances for The Magpies - so it’s probably not something to worry about!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak ‘injury’ concern played down by Eddie Howe

Following Isak’s withdrawal on Sunday, Howe said: “I don't think there's a problem there. But as I said before the game, if he was fit he would play today, knowing the importance of today's game and fingers crossed he's okay.”

“Alex just felt a bit of general tightness, I don't think an injury, but just general tightness, felt he had to come off.”

Newcastle United selection dilemmas ahead of West Ham United & the Carabao Cup final v Liverpool

With two crucial games coming up against West Ham United in the Premier League and the final against Liverpool at Wembley, Howe faces several key decisions when it comes to team selection. Botman’s absence will put pressure on Dan Burn to remain fit as Newcastle’s only available left-sided centre-back.

Hall’s injury will likely see Tino Livramento come in at left-back as he did against Brighton while Gordon’s absence on the left wing poses several alternatives for Howe to consider. Harvey Barnes is the most natural left-winger available to Howe but Joelinton and Joe Willock can also play in the position.

Although some encouragement can be taken from Isak training this week, Newcastle will be hoping the striker continues to progress and prove his fitness ahead of the trip to Wembley.