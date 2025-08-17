Liverpool opened their Premier League season with a 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night.

The following day, Newcastle United drew 0-0 at Aston Villa

Both Liverpool and Newcastle had one thing in common: Alexander Isak was not playing for them.

The Swedish striker is currently on strike at Newcastle and will be fined for missing the Villa match in an effort to force through a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have had a £110million bid rejected by Newcastle for Isak but are yet to return with an improved offer, Newcastle insist the situation regarding Isak hasn’t changed over the past week.

As a result, the striker finds himself in a limbo of his own doing, ruling himself out of playing for the club he is currently contracted to, while also being unable to play for the club that wants to sign him and he wants to join. You can’t always get what you want.

Liverpool make cheeky Alexander Isak gesture at Anfield

Ahead of their opening game of the season against Bournemouth at Anfield, Liverpool decided to play ABBA’s ‘Gimme, Gimme, Gimme’ over the PA as part of the stadium’s pre-match playlist.

The deliberate decision to play the song comes amid Liverpool’s heavily scrutinised pursuit of Isak.

The relevance? Well, the tune of Gimme, Gimme, Gimme is used by Newcastle fans when chanting Alexander Isak’s name.

The chant goes: “Gimme, gimme, gimme a striker from Sweden. He's our number 14 and he plays in attack. Gimme, gimme, gimme a striker from Sweden. First name's Alexander and his surname's Isak.”

It’s also worth noting that Liverpool fans have already adopted a similar chant for Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas to the same ABBA tune. But Tsimikas was not part of the matchday squad against Bournemouth and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Liverpool fans did notice the song being played over the PA at Anfield and were quick to link it to Isak. Cheeky in the eyes of Liverpool supporters, shameless if you’re of a Newcastle persuasion.

Alexander Isak’s name chanted by Newcastle United fans at Aston Villa

Isak’s name was chanted by Newcastle fans during their opening game of the season at Villa Park, but not in a way it has ever been chanted before.

Departing from the affectionate ‘Gimme, Gimme, Gimme’ or ‘Who put the ball in the Mackem’s net?’ renditions, the 3,000 travelling Newcastle fans were fuelled by anger and frustration at the play this time around.

"We don't care about Isak, he don't care about me, all we care about, is NUFC,” could be heart chanted by the Newcastle fans following the 0-0 draw at Villa Park.

It came after chants, presumably aimed at Isak, of: “There’s only one greedy -------.”

Responding to the chants after the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’m not going to have a big opinion on [the chants]. The supporters supported the team which is my big ask, which they have done unbelievably well.

“If they want to say something afterwards, they are free to do that.

“I want a resolution to the [Isak] situation and the door is still well and truly open [for the player to return to the squad].”