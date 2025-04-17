Jason Tindall and Bruno Guimaraes after Newcastle United's 5-0 win v Crystal Palace | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace saw them end the day third in the Premier League table.

Under the guidance of Jason Tindall, Newcastle United ended their back-to-back home games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace having scored nine goals and conceded just once to move themselves into third in the Premier League table. A 5-0 thumping of the Eagles on Wednesday night was the perfect way to set themselves up for a crucial game against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Back-to-back wins at St James’ Park, their fifth and sixth consecutive wins in all competitions, mean Champions League qualification is now in their hands with the ease of how they have dispatched their two previous opponents a particularly pleasing sight. Despite losing by a bigger margin, Palace offered up a slightly tougher challenge than the Red Devils at the weekend - although both sets of travelling fans had a similar complaint following the game.

Newcastle United’s post-match celebrations

Whilst their ‘dressing room photos’ have been ridiculed by rival fans for as long as Eddie Howe has been their head coach, it was another aspect of the club’s celebrations that have caught the attention of supporters this week. In the seconds after the final whistle was blown in both games, music had been played over the speakers at St James’ Park.

That in itself is hardly a revolutionary move, but instead it has been the choice of songs that has stirred up much debate online. On Sunday, Salford band Happy Mondays were heard over the speakers as Tindall and Ruben Amorim shook hands.

On Wednesday night, Glad All Over was the song of choice as Newcastle celebrated their win. Glad All Over is, of course, the song Crystal Palace play on matchdays having become a staple at Selhurst Park since the mid-1960’s.

The decision to play the song has caused much debate online with both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace fans loving and hating the decision in equal measure. Such a split in the reactions to the move can be seen in replies from @aaroncpfc who wrote: ‘Sorry but this is quite funny and everyone would laugh if we did a similar thing’

@TalkCPFC, meanwhile, posted: ‘Newcastle club DJ confirmed as a chronically online Twitter user. Sad really (this is so bizarre)’

Ultimately, Newcastle United’s on-pitch actions, or their opponents’ for that matter, will not be dictated by what music is played after full-time, but by the 90 minutes that preceded it. For the Magpies and Eagles on Wednesday night, those 90 minutes saw Palace shockingly rack-up a higher xG (expected goals) than their hosts, despite succumbing to a 5-0 defeat.

Eberechi Eze’s missed penalty will be viewed as the ‘sliding doors’ moment that could have changed the outcome. Eze was a successful kick away from tying up the scores and getting Palace back on level-terms in a game that, at that point, they were matching up to the Magpies. Within two minutes, they were two goals down and by half-time they had fallen four behind.