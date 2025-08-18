Eddie Howe and Alexander Isak | Getty Images

Eddie Howe has left the door ‘well and truly open’ for Alexander Isak to return to the Newcastle United squad ahead of the match against Liverpool.

Newcastle drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in their Premier League opener at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Howe’s side were without Isak, who scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, for the match. The striker has made himself unavailable to play for the club in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

Isak is also training away from the first team and played no part in the pre-season matches.

Having now officially missed a Premier League match as part of his self-imposed protest, Isak will be fined by Newcastle United.

When asked about Isak’s alleged fine, Howe said: "Other people are dealing with that issue. I’m concentrating on the team and our next game."

As it happens, Newcastle’s next match is against none other than Liverpool at St James’ Park next Monday night. It’s a game that his shaping up to be a fiery affair on Tyneside.

Not only is the fixture lauded as one of the best in Premier League history following many classic encounters over the years, but the added drama of the Isak situation not to mention Newcastle’s recent Carabao Cup success over Liverpool to end a 70-year domestic trophy drought.

What now for Alexander Isak and Newcastle United?

Newcastle supporters made their feelings clear on Isak following the full-time whistle at Villa Park by labelling the striker as ‘greedy’ in typical Geordie fashion.

The anger directed towards the striker was clear and a quick resolution is unlikely unless Liverpool return with an improved bid and Newcastle are able to sign a replacement.

But Howe, who has been managing the situation delicately over the summer, wouldn’t rule out Isak returning to the Newcastle squad but put the onus on the player to make that decision.

“Nothing's changed, but the door is well and truly open,” Howe said about Isak. “But, yeah, he has to decide what he wants to do.

“We would like a resolution. When I say we, I'm talking about myself and I'm sure the ownership of everyone, really the players that we have, because I think we need that clarity.

“This season, any season, Premier League season, is going to be hard enough. You don't need any kind of distraction to swerve your thoughts, to unbalance what we're doing. So, yes, but I'm certainly not in control of that and I think there's only one person really that can control it.

When asked about Isak returning to the squad as soon as possible, Howe said: “Yeah, I mean, that's the quickest way. But, of course, Alex is in control of what he does. I'm not in control of him.”

So Howe wouldn’t rule out Isak returning to the squad for Newcastle’s match against Liverpool at St James’ Park, though it seems highly unlikely at this stage.

Newcastle United want striker

But Newcastle will push to have a striker available for the match regardless with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa targeted.

“I think it's been my wish to get a striker and we needed to replace Callum [Wilson] most,” Howe added.

“I can't say that enough. It's not like we're looking at any other area. We've been looking to recruit a striker to replace Callum.

“Callum's a big miss, not just his playing ability, but his personality. So that's what we're looking to do.”