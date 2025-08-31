Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Liverpool. | Getty Images

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has hit back at claims Alexander Isak said ‘goodbye’ to his teammates at the training ground on Friday.

Claims made on Swedish TV came ahead of Saturday's Premier League draw at Leeds United, where Isak was not involved.

Claims made on Swedish TV came ahead of Saturday’s Premier League draw at Leeds United, where Isak was not involved.

And with Isak anticipating a busy deadline day on Monday as he pushes to leave Newcastle and join Liverpool, Friday would have been the striker’s best opportunity to say his goodbyes.

But such claims have been played down by Magpies head coach Eddie Howe, who maintains that he has had no contact with the wantaway striker.

Eddie Howe has ‘no knowledge’ of Alexander Isak meeting

When asked about the claims of a goodbye meeting with Isak, Howe responded: “No, I don't know. [I’ve had] no communication with him.

“No knowledge of that [alleged meeting]. I can't tell you it didn't happen, but I certainly can't tell you it did, because that's the first I've heard of it.

“[But] I'm pretty sure I would have [known about it], yeah.”

What now for Alexander Isak & Newcastle United?

It is approaching D-Day in the Isak transfer saga that has rumbled on throughout the summer and destabilised Newcastle’s start to the season without an established striker in place.

Newcastle have completed a club-record signing of Nick Woltemade for £65million but remain open to the possibility of reintegrating Isak into the squad to play with the German, should he be willing to do so.

But there is no guarantee the Swede will still be at the club beyond Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline as Liverpool plot a fresh transfer bid.

Newcastle insist they will not be pressured into selling Isak despite spending around £200million on new signings already this summer with another addition targeted.

“On Alex's situation, I've got no communication, no update,” Howe said after the 0-0 draw at Leeds. “We are still looking to actively recruit, but I don't know if that has any relation at all to Alex's situation.

“I will be on my phone probably 24-7. The reality is when you're in my position, you're not actually communicating with clubs, players. You're just finding out what's going on.

“So, you're sort of a secondary person in it and not doing it yourself. So, I'm reliant on other people and situations to try and get more for the squad. And I'd love to do one more player, just to get the full strength I think we need.”

Eddie Howe’s stance on Alexander Isak situation

Speaking on Friday, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe discussed his stance on the Isak situation.

“Of course I would have a preference [on whether Isak stays or leaves],” he said. “But ultimately you have got to look at all the information.

“So of course I have a footballing preference, but then you have to take everything else into account, you can’t just be oblivious to things that have happened. So I’m in that position really, where I’m trying to separate myself because I have no control over it. I will let everything take its course and then deal with the eventuality.

“I don’t think you can be emotionally involved. If you’re emotionally involved you’re going to make a bad decision.

“I’ve had to separate myself from it, as Alex exited the squad, initially. I took the view that the squad needed me to be the best me and be totally focused on them.

“This situation was not going to be resolved quickly and I had no control over bringing any resolution to it. I was in that position when I took the call to move forward with the squad.”