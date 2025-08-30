Newcastle United will push to sign another striker in the final days of the transfer window.

Newcastle have already secured a deal that will see Nick Woltemade join the club from VfB Stuttgart for a club-record £65million transfer fee.

The Magpies remain active in the transfer market and have recently had two bids rejected by Wolverhampton Wanderers for striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The 25-year-old scored 14 Premier League goals for Wolves last season while on loan from Celta Vigo before making the move permanent in the summer for £23million. A matter of months later and Newcastle have had a £55million bid rejected for the Norwegian international, who is understood to be keen on a move to St James’ Park.

Wolves provide Jorgen Strand Larsen update

Wolves head coach Vítor Pereira was asked about Strand Larsen’s situation during a press conference on Friday.

Strand Larsen came off the bench to score twice for Wolves in a 3-2 win over West Ham United in the Carabao Cup in midweek but is expected to miss the home match against Everton on Saturday.

The striker is keen on joining Newcastle with a third transfer bid still not ruled out although Wolves insist the player is not for sale.

"We know that everyone has ambitions in life but Jorgen is our player, he's working hard,” said Pereira. “He has a good personality. He's dealing with a small injury problem and I hope he can play tomorrow.

"He's an important player for us. We cannot lose energy on things we cannot control. This is the moment to think about the team and win the game."

When asked about further transfer bids or a potential refusal to play as Newcastle have experienced with Alexander Isak this season, Pereira added: "I really don't know [about more bids], my focus is on my team.

"This is not the Jorgen I know [to refuse to play]. He has a good personality, a very good player. He must focus on the team, to do his best to help the club.

“I'm focusing on the team. We'll see until the end of the market. It's not my decision or his decision.

"He's our player."

Jorgen Strand Larsen set for St James’ Park visit

Should he miss Saturday’s match, Strand Larsen is set to return to Premier League action one way or the other at St James’ Park on September 13 (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle host Wolves looking to pick up their first home win of the new season having lost 3-2 to Liverpool last time out on Tyneside.

Though which team Strand Larsen will be representing in the match remains slightly uncertain as Newcastle consider a fresh bid. Although it was initially claimed that Woltemade’s arrival had ended Newcastle’s pursuit of Strand Larsen, sources have suggested that interest in the forward remains heading into the final days of the transfer window.

Either way, the Norway international is a player that many will be watching closely in the match given the recent transfer narrative.