Alexander Isak is set to return to Newcastle United for pre-season training with a new face through the door.

Last Friday, Newcastle confirmed their first major signing of the summer with Anthony Elanga joining from Nottingham Forest for £55million.

The 23-year-old is the club’s second most expensive signing behind Alexander Isak, who joined for £63million from Real Sociedad back in 2022.

Both Isak and Elanga are international teammates at Sweden and can now make up two-thirds of Newcastle’s front three this coming season.

Anthony Elanga reacts to Newcastle United transfer

Following the official confirmation of his arrival at Newcastle, Elanga told the club website: “I’m excited, I’m really happy but most importantly I’m ready. I’m ready to put on this black and white top to really fight for this team and give everything for the passionate fanbase that lives and breathes football.

“I had an amazing two years at Nottingham Forest, they really helped me to become the player I am today, but I’m really happy to be here now. The club won a trophy last season and are building something unique, something special that I really want to be part of.

“I really want to buy into the culture, into the DNA of this club. I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Alexander Isak reacts to Anthony Elanga Instagram post

The winger then took to Instagram to post an images of his arrival along with the caption: “I’m a Geordie now! ⚫️⚪️Happy to be here at this great club but more importantly I’m ready. Can’t wait to see you all.”

Elanga received a warm response with several Newcastle players commenting on his post.

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes wrote: “ Bem vindo meu amigo 🖤🤍 (Welcome my friend).”

Jacob Murphy, who will compete with Elanga for the starting right-wing spot, made reference to the three day wait between Elanga arriving at Newcastle and the official announcement as he commneted: “Finally 🤣 let’s go Elly 🤝🏽.”

Forward William Osula, who was given the nickname ‘Agent Osula’ due to his close friendship with Elanga and teasing of the transfer on social media, wrote: “Let’s go my broskiii ❤️ Lalalalala !!!!”

And Isak, who has been quiet on social media since the end of the 2024/25 season, simply replied: “😍😍😍😍.”

Although the striker used no words, it’s clear he endorses Newcastle’s latest transfer of his international teammate.

Although Isak was not part of the returning group that welcomed Elanga at the training ground last week, the winger revealed he had spoken to Newcastle’s top scorer about the move.

“I’ve spoke to Alex and Emil [Krafth] a lot, “ Elanga said. “I spoke to Sven [Botman], I was in a training camp in Portugal with him last summer. I’ve spoken to Ant Gordon and a few other lads as well, actually.

“Tino [Livramento], I played with Tino in an England Under-14s training camp so I’ve known Tino for a long time. Getting to know the lads is important because it makes me settle much easier.

“When I came through the building today it felt like I’ve been here for longer than two years so I’m just happy to see everyone and I’ve still got a few people to see, but it’s a great start.”