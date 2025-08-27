Newcastle United news: Alexander Isak will return to football action with Sweden next month.

Alexander Isak has been called-up to represent Sweden in the upcoming international break, despite not kicking a ball for his club since May. Isak missed all of Newcastle United’s pre-season matches and wasn’t included in either of Eddie Howe’s first two Premier League matchday squads.

The 25-year-old remains heavily-linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and was the subject of a £110m bid last month, one that was swiftly rejected by the Magpies. The Reds are yet to improve on that offer.

Isak, meanwhile, has trained alone at Newcastle United’s training ground and despite crunch talks with the club’s hierarchy earlier this week, continues to have his heart set on a move to Anfield. Although Newcastle United remain determined to keep hold of Isak this summer, his future on Tyneside is uncertain.

Official update confirms Alexander Isak return

What is certain, though, is that Isak will feature for his country during September’s international period. Sweden have World Cup qualifiers to play against Slovenia and Kosovo next month and Isak has been included in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s squad for those games.

Sweden are yet to start their World Cup qualifying campaign and will be looking to get off to a good start to that campaign next month. Speaking about the striker’s inclusion in his squad, Tomasson said : “I am very happy that Alexander Isak wants to be in the squad, he is a huge player.

“The situation he is in is not perfect and he has not trained with the team. But he is a player who can decide matches and he wants to be part of our squad. The World Cup is important for Alexander Isak.”

Anthony Elanga has also been included in Tomasson’s squad for their first World Cup qualifiers. The former Nottingham Forest man has enjoyed a solid start to life on Tyneside, although he is yet to get on the scoresheet for his new club.

Elanga played up-front for his country on his last appearance back in June. Isak, at that time, had withdrawn from the national team squad after he sustained an injury during the final weeks of the Premier League season.

Emil Krafth will also join Elanga and Isak in Tomasson’s squad next month. Krafth is yet to feature for the Magpies this season, but has an important role to play as a versatile option in Howe’s squad.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has also, unsurprisingly, been called-up to the squad also. The former Coventry City and Sporting CP man netted his first and second Premier League goals of the season at the weekend as the Gunners dispatched Leeds United 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Leeds United are, coincidentally, Newcastle United’s next Premier League opponents with Howe set to take his side to Elland Road on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). Isak is again not expected to feature for the Magpies on that day.

Anthony Gordon’s suspension means Howe will be forced to change his front three. Will Osula, who scored against Liverpool, could be an option whilst they pursue moves for Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen.