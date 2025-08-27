Wolves issue official response to Newcastle United’s £55m Jorgen Strand Larsen bid

Newcastle United have had a fresh bid for Jorgen Strand Larsen rejected by Wolves | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: The Magpies are interested in signing Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen this summer.

Newcastle United have launched a fresh bid to sign Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. The Magpies have less than a week to conclude all their transfer business this summer and have identified the former Celta Vigo striker as their top target to strengthen in attacking areas.

Strand Larsen netted twice for Wolves during their Carabao Cup win over West Ham on Tuesday night, despite only being introduced to the game in the 73rd minute. The Norwegian international’s quick-fire double inflicted yet another defeat on Graham Potter’s side and sealed Wolves’ safe passage into Round Three.

Following that game, it was revealed that Newcastle United had submitted a fresh £55m bid for the striker. Signed for just £23m earlier this summer after an impressive season on-loan last year, accepting that offer would see Wolves net a very tidy profit on the 25-year-old.

However, the Molineux outfit quickly rejected that offer and remain insistent that he is not for sale this summer. With just five days left of the window left to run, Wolves would be facing an uphill battle to replace their talisman before the deadline passes.

That £55m offer on Tuesday came around 24 hours after the Magpies had an initial offer worth £50m for the striker also turned down.

Newcastle United’s striker search continues…

Newcastle United could again test Wolves’ resolve for Strand Larsen, but the emphatic nature of both rejections, coupled with their reluctance to sanction a sale for him, could see their pursuit end in failure. Brentford’s Yoane Wissa also remains a player of interest and they could again push for the DR Congo international.

Monday night’s defeat to Liverpool again highlighted their desperate need for a striker whilst Alexander Isak continues to be unavailable for selection. Anthony Gordon’s red card means he will miss their next three matches, including their trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday.

Having a striker through the door before then is hugely important, but at the very worst they absolutely need one before the transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday. Callum Wilson, who was on the losing end of that 3-2 scoreline at Molineux on Tuesday night, left the club last month and has not been replaced.

Asked if Newcastle United would be left without a striker if Isak is sold this summer, Eddie Howe said: “I don’t think the club will allow that situation to happen. We certainly can’t go through the season with no recognised striker at the football club – and that’s no disrespect to Will Osula.

“I think he’s doing really well and he’s progressing really well, but he’s got limited experience in the Premier League, although I’m really happy with his career progression.

“But Alex at the moment would be the only striker we have with Premier League history of goals and appearances and starts, so we can’t leave ourselves in that position.”

The summer transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday 1 September. Newcastle United’s clash against Leeds United on Saturday kicks-off at 5:30pm at Elland Road.