Newcastle United news: Newcastle United fans have delivered a clear verdict on the club’s transfer activity, Nick Woltemade and Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United fans have overwhelmingly voted Nick Woltemade and Malick Thiaw as the club’s best signings of the summer. In a survey conducted by the Shields Gazette, Thiaw (47%) narrowly pipped his international teammate (45.5%) to be recognised as Newcastle United’s best signing of the summer.

Thiaw had been tracked by the Magpies for a number of years, with Newcastle United being heavily-linked with a move for him last summer after seeing their interest in Marc Guehi stall. Thiaw eventually made his move to St James’ Park in August of this year, just weeks after he was on the verge of joining Cesc Fabregas’ Como, only to reject their advances in favour of sealing a move to a Champions League side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thiaw had to be patient for his debut on Tyneside as Fabian Schar and Dan Burn retained starting spots. However, an injury to Schar gave Thiaw an opportunity in the starting XI and it is a position he is yet to relinquish after a number of eye-catching displays.Woltemade, meanwhile, arrived in the final week of the window, becoming the club’s most expensive purchase ever and tasked with filling the void left by Alexander Isak’s departure. Four goals from five starts later and Woltemade has already shown signs of becoming an elite striker.

Newcastle United fans deliver transfer verdict

Elsewhere in our survey, supporters were asked for their views on Yoane Wissa and what the future could hold for the former Brentford man. Wissa joined Newcastle United on deadline day, but was injured whilst on international duty with DR Congo last month and is still awaiting his Magpies debut.

Eddie Howe confirmed earlier this month that Wissa’s debut could come in November, although the club face a race against time to have him fit enough to play before the next international break. 63.6% of respondents to our survey, though, believe that Wissa may have to remain patient and cannot expect to walk straight into the starting XI.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Woltemade’s form during his first few weeks at the club means he has become Howe’s first-choice striker and whilst he will be forced into rotating his options as the fixtures come thick-and-fast, it’s clear that supporters do not think that Wissa will be an immediate starter once he is back fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signings of Wissa and Woltemade were completed in the final few days of the summer transfer window - or the final few hours for the former. The Magpies entered the summer window in need of a striker following Callum Wilson’s departure.

However, Isak’s exit meant that they desperately needed a replacement for him with Wissa picked as that man on deadline day. The entirety of the summer window was clouded by Isak and the manner of his departure from Tyneside as he pushed for a move to Liverpool.

Newcastle United ultimately pocketed £130m from his sale, a British record fee, spending just shy of that sum on bringing Wissa and Woltemade to the club.

81.8% of people surveyed believe that the Magpies did everything they could to keep hold of Isak this summer and that, ultimately, selling him was inevitable. 18.2%, meanwhile, believed that the club should have refused to sell him to Liverpool.