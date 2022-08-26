Alexander Isak reacts to Newcastle United move as Eddie Howe reveals 'excitment' at club-record £60m deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker today joined the Premier League club from Real Sociedad after passing a medical on Tyneside. Isak has signed a “long-term deal” at St James’s Park, and will wear the No.14 shirt.

“I'm delighted to have it done,” said the Sweden international. “It was a big, big decision for me, but it’s a decision I’m really happy with.

“It’s a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans. They were a big part of why I came here – and also the club's project, which is one that I really believe in.

“You always want to go into a team and know how they play. I think Newcastle play very attractive football, and I want to be a part of that.”

United head coach Eddie Howe has spoken about his “excitement” at the deal, which follows the acquisitions this summer of Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett,

“I’m very excited that Alexander has chosen to join us,” said Howe. “He’s an outstanding talent who’s capable of making a big contribution to the team. He’s technically very good, with a mix of attributes that will complement us, but he’s also at a great age to grow with this club.

Alexander Isak has joined Newcastle United.

“I want to thank the club’s owners and transfer committee for bringing Alexander to Newcastle. We’re all delighted to have him on board.”

The club have not revealed whether the move was done in time for Isak to be registered in time to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday.

Howe had spoken about Isak at a press conference before the deal was confirmed.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“I think the’s had a lot thrown at him for a young player,” said Howe. “The experiences that he’s had have been incredible, really, for someone so young. He played in Germany at a very young age, and in Holland and Spain, big clubs as well.

"So he’s had some great experiences. I think England and the English game will suit his profile. He’s a really good athlete, technically very good. His best years are ahead of him. If the transfer does get completed, I think we've got an exciting player.”

Asked what Isak will bring to the team, Howe said: “He has pace, technical ability, dribbling ability. He has got a bit of X-factor about him. He’s slightly different, and I think he’s capable of scoring goals.”

Isak could play alongside No.9 Callum Wilson, who’s sidelined with a hamstring problem and expected to return next month.

"Yeah, I see them playing together,” said Howe. “I think they are very different players. That’s something I definitely envisage. Alex is very different to Callum, and vice-versa, but they both have unique strengths.”

Meanwhile, Howe will now sit down with the club’s hierarchy to see if the club is in a position to sign any more players this summer.