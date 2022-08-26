Newcastle United issue Callum Wilson injury update

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson was taken off against Manchester City last weekend after complaining of a “tight” hamstring, and the 30-year-old – who scored in the 3-3 draw against the Premier League champions – has since had a scan.

Howe – who hopes to sign £60million striker Alexander Isak today – has spoken about the injury ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson celebrates scoring against Manchester City.

United’s head coach said: “We’re hopeful that Callum will only be out for a couple of weeks.”

Wilson – who also against Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the campaign – had a long spell out last season, but Howe still feels he can play a major role this season.

"I back Callum 100%,” said Howe. “I’ve never met someone with a better attitude to sport, a better professional. He's hugely disappointed to miss any game.

"I back him and his body, he’s such an important part of our future. I think he’s already shown that with the goals he’s scored. The two goals he's scored what been of the highest level. I don’t doubt Callum for a second.”

Wilson could be back for the club’s game against West Ham United at the London Stadium on September 11.