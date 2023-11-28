Alexander Isak's one-word assessment of Newcastle United penalty controversy at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle United: Alexander Isak has reacted to the crucial penalty call in stoppage time at Parc des Princes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alexander Isak described the decision to award Paris Saint-Germain a stoppage-time penalty as 'cheap' after Newcastle United suffered late heartbreak at Parc des Princes.

Isak gave Newcastle the lead in the first half and the away side looked like they would hold out for a crucial three points in their Champions League group. But deep into stoppage time, Tino Livramento was penalised for handball following a VAR check and the eventual penalty was dispatched by Kylian Mbappe in the 98th minute of the match.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies valiantly attempted to protect their 1-0 lead as PSG squandered a number of big chances before equalising. The result puts them in control to reach the last-16 heading into the final round of group stage fixtures.

After the match, goalscorer Isak told TNT Sports: "Unfortunate for us to get a goal against us so late. I think we started defending our goal a bit too early. It's never nice to concede a goal that late.

"My first reaction was it wasn't [a penalty]. It seemed cheap. I haven't seen a replay. Hopefully it was a penalty. We have to trust the referees.

"We are very proud of the team. It's not an easy place to come. They haven't lost for some time here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We almost got the win. It is unfortunate. We always want to win, but this point will be important. We have it all to play for."