Alexander Isak's one-word assessment of Newcastle United penalty controversy at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle United: Alexander Isak has reacted to the crucial penalty call in stoppage time at Parc des Princes.
Alexander Isak described the decision to award Paris Saint-Germain a stoppage-time penalty as 'cheap' after Newcastle United suffered late heartbreak at Parc des Princes.
Isak gave Newcastle the lead in the first half and the away side looked like they would hold out for a crucial three points in their Champions League group. But deep into stoppage time, Tino Livramento was penalised for handball following a VAR check and the eventual penalty was dispatched by Kylian Mbappe in the 98th minute of the match.
The Magpies valiantly attempted to protect their 1-0 lead as PSG squandered a number of big chances before equalising. The result puts them in control to reach the last-16 heading into the final round of group stage fixtures.
After the match, goalscorer Isak told TNT Sports: "Unfortunate for us to get a goal against us so late. I think we started defending our goal a bit too early. It's never nice to concede a goal that late.
"My first reaction was it wasn't [a penalty]. It seemed cheap. I haven't seen a replay. Hopefully it was a penalty. We have to trust the referees.
"We are very proud of the team. It's not an easy place to come. They haven't lost for some time here.
"We almost got the win. It is unfortunate. We always want to win, but this point will be important. We have it all to play for."
Newcastle head into the game against AC Milan next month needing a win and also requiring PSG to fail to beat Borussia Dortmund in order to progress.