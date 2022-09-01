Alexander Isak reveals 'annoying' Newcastle United injury following Liverpool defeat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £60million club record signing opened the scoring at Anfield with an emphatic finish after being played in by Sean Longstaff.

But a second half strike from Roberto Firmino and a 98th minute winner from Fabio Carvalho saw Liverpool snatch a 2-1 victory.

Ahead of the match, Isak’s involvement was the subject of much interest as the Swedish international awaited work permit approval which finally came through at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Newcastle United's Swedish striker Alexander Isak chases the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 31, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Obviously it's a bit frustrating to travel with the team and not knowing if you can play or not,” Isak admitted. “Obviously I prepared as if I can play, but you can understand it's not the same.

"It's a really good bunch of players that I'm playing with now, so it's been very easy and I'm very happy for that.

"The last week and a half has probably been not normal for the club as well. We've had a lot of games in a short period of time so the training load has been quite low which hasn't been ideal for me as I haven't played for the last week."

Isak became the 11th player to score on his Premier League debut for Newcastle and was almost the club’s second player to score a debut brace (after Duncan Ferguson v Wimbledon) as he jinked past Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez before slotting the ball past Alisson.

The 22-year-old thought he'd made it 2-0 but the offside flag and a subsequent VAR check deemed that he was offside, though replays showed it was an incredibly tight call.

"I found a good position in the box and then the pass from Longstaff was incredible to receive,” Isak said about his opening goal. “I was just thinking of putting it in the back of the net - and I got a quite good finish, I suppose!

"It's incredible to have away fans that make that noise [when the goal goes in], it gives you a lot of energy. That is something very special, especially at away games. It was really nice to see.

“I haven't really seen [the disallowed goal], just like a short clip but not really zoomed in on the side. I just heard it was a close call.”

Isak was then withdrawn after 65 minutes after picking up a dead leg injury. "I'm okay,” Newcastle’s No. 14 admitted. “I got a dead leg in the first half which is a bit annoying, but it is nothing serious.

He added: "It's never nice to concede a losing goal in the last seconds like that. "So obviously I start disappointed but we have to use this feeling and try to use it as energy for the next game against Crystal Palace.