Newcastle United latest news: Alexander Isak has released a statement following his departure from St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak has released a 77-word statement to Newcastle United supporters and his former teammates after his controversial move to Liverpool was confirmed. Isak moved to Anfield for a British-record fee on deadline day after revealing his desire to leave St James’ Park last month.

Isak missed the entirety of Newcastle United’s pre-season and spent the last few weeks of the summer window training individually after going on strike and refusing to play for the Magpies as he pushed for a move to Anfield. During that time, Eddie Howe’s side struggled through two goalless draws on the road and were beaten by Liverpool in a chaotic game that saw them claw back from 2-0 down with ten-men to be cruelly denied a famous point by a last minute Rio Ngumoha strike.

Isak ultimately got his wish and joined Liverpool after the two clubs eventually came to an agreement over a £130m fee. The Swedish international spent three years at St James’ Park, helped them to a major trophy and twice to Champions League qualification.

However, the manner of his exit and his final few months as a Magpies player has left a very bitter taste in the mouth of many supporters and a blunt 37-word statement from Newcastle United confirming his departure on Monday night summed up the mood on Tyneside.

That statement read: ‘Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee.

“The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions.’

Alexander Isak breaks silence on Newcastle United departure

Newcastle United’s short statement was followed by an in-depth interview with Isak that was released by LFC TV. However, the 25-year-old didn’t mention Newcastle United at all in that interview.

However, an Instagram post released by Isak on Tuesday included a number of snippets of his time at St James’ Park and was released alongside a caption which read: ‘I want to express my gratitude to my teammates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together.

‘Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs. It has been an honour to be part of the journey from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years.

‘Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle’.

Both Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon had released their own social media posts about Isak on Tuesday morning after his move to Liverpool had been confirmed. Gordon, on a picture of the pair, wrote: ‘Regardless of the situation and what’s gone on. It’s been a pleasure to play with you. One of the best chemistries I’ve had on the pitch and more importantly, a great person and teammate. I wish you nothing but the best brother.’

Botman also added a photo of him and Isak, writing: ‘What started off as teammates growed[grew] in[to] one of my rare best friendships. No more words needed brother, all the best in your next chapter.’