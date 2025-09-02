Newcastle United latest news: The summer transfer window has closed after a busy deadline day.

Placing all the noise to one side, Newcastle United actually had a very decent window. The level of the squad has been raised, for once they were good sellers, to a point, and they have given Eddie Howe enough tools to hopefully be a success once again.

However, that ‘noise’ will be all that will be remembered when June-August 2025 is reflected on in years to come. That noise, let’s not forget, was all caused by one man and his representatives.

Trying to sugar coat the loss of 23 league goals last season would have been difficult, had that player not then been unavailable for their first three games of the season. Replacing him and Callum Wilson with a Premier League proven player in Yoane Wissa and one of German football’s hottest prospects, someone Bayern Munich were seemingly destined to sign before the Magpies swooped last week, plus money to spare, in all is not a bad return.

They also recouped £160m in player sales and removed some hefty wages from their books this summer through the departures of Sean Longstaff, Lloyd Kelly, Isaac Hayden, Martin Dubravka and Jamal Lewis. They also improved in areas of the squad that were in desperate need of refreshing.

Aaron Ramsdale will add competition in goal, whilst Malick Thiaw could be Fabian Schar’s long-term successor in defence. Anthony Elanga is an improvement on Miguel Almiron whilst Jacob Ramsey adds extra legs to a midfield that looked very low on numbers following Longstaff’s move to Leeds United. And of course, their striker department has been completely transformed from the trio that ended last season.

PIF sales ‘masterstroke’ could unlock Newcastle United future

For much of the summer, Newcastle United were behind the eight ball and saw numerous targets opt for moves elsewhere. Then, in August, they enjoyed some decent success in the market.

‘Rejection FC’ may have been what ‘Football Twitter’ labelled the club, but anyone with a footballing brain must credit what the club have been able to do in extraordinary circumstances. They are far from blameless in everything that has gone on, but they leave the window with a more united squad and one that can hopefully push on in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup matches with dreams of having successful seasons in all of those competitions.

It may only be September 1 and it may seem silly to immediately look towards January, but such is the nature of modern football, that is exactly what the club will be doing behind the scenes. With a new CEO and sporting director expected to be in place in the coming weeks, Newcastle United will enter the winter window in a strong position and their sales this summer mean that, for the first time in three years, funds could be available for mid-season signings.

Raising over £150m in sales this summer may ultimately end up being a masterstroke from Newcastle United - but that will only be known when May rolls around. For now, it’s time to enjoy the ride.