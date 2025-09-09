Alexander Isak makes mysterious Newcastle United statement after nightmare return to football with Sweden | Getty Images

Newcastle United news: Alexander Isak has finally spoken about his transfer to Liverpool from Newcastle United this summer.

Alexander Isak suffered a nightmare return to action with Sweden on Monday night as he was powerless to help his nation avoid a 2-0 defeat against Kosovo. That loss puts their hopes of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in serious doubt.

Isak was forced to remain patient to make his return to action and, after being an unused substitute for their 2-2 draw with Slovenia on Friday night, one Anthony Elanga netted in, he was given just 20 minutes to impress by Jon Dahl Tomasson at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Kosovo. Isak, though, missed a number of chances and was unable to help his side turn around a two-goal deficit, leaving them teetering on the edge of missing yet another World Cup.

Isak replaced Elanga in the 72nd minute on Monday night for his first appearance since May 25 and Newcastle United’s final game of the season against Everton. Isak spent the majority of the summer training alone as he looked to force a move to Liverpool - one that was eventually agreed on deadline day.

Alexander Isak breaks silence on Newcastle United transfer exit

Whilst Isak did complete media duties with his new club, he made no reference to Newcastle United during his first interview with LFC TV. The 25-year-old did subsequently release a statement on Instagram thanking supporters for his time at Newcastle United.

However, Isak then did not complete media duties last week upon joining up with the rest of Tomasson’s squad, meaning his interview with Swedish media following their defeat to Kosovo was the first time he addressed his summer move in-person with reporters. Unsurprisingly, Isak was asked to address the events of the summer window: “Not everyone has the full picture, but that's something for another day,” Isak responded.

“I can't control everything that's said or written. But I'm happy that I became a Liverpool player.”

He continued: “It's great that everything was settled before the camp and that I could focus on playing football again.

“It's been a fairly new situation for me, but you always learn and develop mentally off the pitch as well.”

As mentioned, Isak hadn’t kicked a ball since the end of May before Monday night after missing all of Newcastle United’s pre-season campaign and their first three games of the new Premier League season. On his fitness after returning to action, he added: “It took 20 minutes and it felt okay.”

Asked if Liverpool had limited his game time after a lack of minutes during pre-season, Isak responded: “Not that I know of (did Liverpool limit his gametime).

“I'm with the national team now. Clubs and national teams have contact but it's between them in such cases.”

Isak could make his debut for Liverpool against Burnley on Sunday. Newcastle United, meanwhile, host Wolves and could hand first starts to Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa following their moves from Stuttgart and Brentford respectively during a chaotic final week of the summer transfer window.