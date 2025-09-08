Newcastle United latest news: Bruno Guimaraes has starred on international duty with Brazil, but Nick Woltemade has endured a difficult time away with Germany.

Club football has taken a back seat this weekend as international football around the world takes centre stage. Newcastle United have had 11 senior players away on international duty with their respective nations, including three with Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

New signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, both of whom are yet to make their debuts for the Magpies, have also been away on international duty - with very mixed fortunes. Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, the linchpins of Eddie Howe’s side, have enjoyed fruitful times away and will be desperate to continue that form into their work at club level.

Here, we take a look at the contrasting fortunes of Newcastle United’s 11 international representatives:

Newcastle United players on international duty - September 2025

Nick Woltemade - Germany

Woltemade started both of Germany’s matches during the international break. A shock defeat to Slovakia, one where Woltemade was largely starved of service in, was followed by a victory over Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Newcastle United’s most expensive ever player struggled to make his mark on the international scene with Germany enduring a tough period. Although they did end the week with a win against Northern Ireland, Woltemade was slammed by large sections of German media after failing to impress, despite grabbing an assist.

Woltemade will now return to Tyneside for his first training sessions with his new team ahead of a potential debut against Wolves at the weekend.

Slovakia 2-0 Germany - Thursday 4 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Germany 3-1 Northern Ireland - Sunday 7 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon - England

England continued their World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory over Andorra on Saturday evening, although they were far from convincing against the European minnows. Burn was the only one of the trio to start that match, playing 90 minutes in a game where he was rarely tested defensively.

Both Gordon and Livramento were introduced to the game in the 68th minute as Declan Rice put Tuchel’s side two goals to the good. A trip to Serbia awaits on Tuesday night with England knowing that a win would put them in a very strong position to secure qualification to next summer’s tournament during the next international break.

England 2-0 Andorra - Saturday 6 September (5pm kick-off)

Serbia v England - Tuesday 9 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Bruno Guimaraes - Brazil

Guimaraes scored his second goal for Brazil on Friday when they defeated Chile 3-0 at the Maracana. The Magpies man played the full match and rounded off his side’s scoring when he tapped home from close range past Swansea City keeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Guimaraes and Brazil now face the very tricky task of taking on Bolivia in the Estadio Municipal de El Alto. That stadium is located 4,088m above sea level.

Brazil 3-0 Chile - Friday 5 September (1:30am kick-off)

Bolivia v Brazil - Wednesday 10 September (12:30am kick-off)

Anthony Elanga and Emil Krafth - Sweden

Sweden played out a 2-2 draw with Slovenia to kick-off their international break on Friday with Elanga grabbing the first goal of an entertaining game. Elanga’s early strike saw his side enter half-time ahead, but that was cancelled out just moments into the second period. A late equaliser from the hosts denied Sweden a win on the road.

Alexander Isak was an unused substitute on that day. Krafth, meanwhile, was also left on the bench by Jon Dahl Tomasson. Elanga, Krafth and Sweden face Kosovo tonight.

Slovenia 2-2 Sweden - Friday 5 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Kosovo v Sweden - Monday 8 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Will Osula - Denmark

Osula remains waiting for his first cap as a senior Denmark player after being left on the bench during their goalless draw against Scotland on Friday. He could be given his debut tonight when they travel to Greece.

Denmark 0-0 Scotland - Friday 5 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Greece v Denmark - Monday 8 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Yoane Wissa - DR Congo

DR Congo secured a comfortable win over South Sudan in a World Cup qualifier on Friday afternoon with Wissa scoring his side’s fourth goal. The former Brentford man has scored five times for his country and will be keen to add to that haul when they face Senegal back on home turf on Tuesday evening.

South Sudan 1-4 DR Congo - Friday 5 September (1pm kick-off)

DR Congo v Senegal - Tuesday 9 September (5pm kick-off)

Sandro Tonali - Italy

Gennaro Gattuso’s reign as new Italy manager began in the perfect way with a five-star performance and 5-0 win over Estonia in Atalanta’s Gewiss Stadium on Friday night. Tonali started that win and played 76 minutes before being withdrawn with his side three goals to the good.

Tonali played alongside Nicolo Barella and is expected to feature again tonight when Italy face Israel. That game, whilst counted as a home game for Israel, will be played in Hungary due to safety concerns.

Italy 5-0 Estonia - Friday 5 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Israel v Italy - Monday 8 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Lewis Miley - England U21

After lifting the U21 Euros during the summer, Carsley has been forced to draft in a number of new players to his squad. Miley is one of those.

Kazakhstan U21 v England U21 - Monday 8 September (4pm kick-off)