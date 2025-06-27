Newcastle United are in a ‘strong position’ when it comes to Alexander Isak’s future at St James’ Park.

Those are the words of transfer expert David Ornstein when discussing a potential new contract for Newcastle’s top scorer.

The interest in Isak has been more than well documented so far in 2025 with Arsenal and, more recently, Liverpool strongly linked.

But those strong links have little tangible foundation to them other than the obvious interest. After all, who wouldn’t want to sign a 25-year-old striker who has scored 52 goals over the past two seasons?

Yet in terms of concrete offers and attempts to get a deal done, there’s not much to talk about in reality. In fact, the only club active in trying to get a deal agreed with Isak is Newcastle themselves.

The Magpies want to tie Isak down to a new long-term deal at St James’ Park, with senior sources at the club branding the relentless transfer links ‘annoying’ and insisting the striker is not for sale.

Isak’s current contract at Newcastle runs until June 2028, putting the club in a strong position but one they want to keep on top of, as letting the contract run down could pose issues further down the line. The player’s value could drop, and more clubs could come sniffing.

While Isak is among the top earners at Newcastle, the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal would be able to offer him significantly more money based on their respective wage structures.

Newcastle are willing to break their current wage structure to offer Isak a club-record contract with the striker an essential part of the PIF-led project. A new deal would help quell the transfer speculation surrounding Isak in the short term, depending on the release clause situation of course.

Newcastle saw with Bruno Guimaraes’ new contract, which included a £100million release clause that could be triggered last June, that transfer speculation picked up around that time, though nothing came of it.

Isak previously had a £85million release clause inserted into his contract at Real Sociedad before Newcastle signed him for £63million back in 2022.

While The Magpies have no intention of selling Isak, they would prefer to do business with clubs abroad rather than domestic sides in England. That’s for outgoings at least; their incoming signing policy is the exact opposite.

David Ornstein provides Alexander Isak update amid Liverpool links

The Athletic’s David Ornstein helped calm any concerns about Isak potentially leaving Newcastle this summer in a clear update on the situation.

He said on The Athletic FC Podcast: “Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak whatsoever, and want to renew his contract. They’re in a strong position with over three years remaining on his current deal, as part of which he is already paid well.

“They’ll have no problem offering more, too - he’s at the centre of that ambitious Saudi-led project.

"From the player’s point of view, he has top level football secured with Newcastle’s qualification for next season’s Champions League, and he won the club their first trophy in a long time. He looks to be happy - always with a smile on his face.”