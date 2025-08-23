Eddie Howe’s dream Newcastle United XI - according to latest transfer rumours | Lineup Builder

Newcastle United have been dealt a number of blows this summer but remain active heading into the final week of the transfer window.

Newcastle have missed out on several big targets this summer but have still made four major signings in Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey.

The club have also moved Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Martin Dubravka on while also loaning out Odysseas Vlachodimos.

It’s been a fairly solid transfer window on the whole for Newcastle, but it has been completely overshadowed by Alexander Isak’s wish to leave the football club and the lack of a striker signing.

The Magpies are pushing to sign a striker in the final days of the transfer window while also seeking a resolution to the Isak situation.

Here, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United transfer rumours and see what an ideal situation would look like for Howe’s side when the 2025 summer transfer window closes.

GK - Nick Pope

Newcastle have addressed the goalkeeper situation reasonably well this summer despite being dealt a hammer blow by missing out on James Trafford to Manchester City. A tap-in signing gone begging for The Magpies as they turned to a loan deal for Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton instead.

Still, the goalkeeper situation has not been addressed in the long-term in the way it would have had Trafford joined. Nick Pope is still Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper having started the season at Aston Villa.

Exits for Dubravka and Vlachodimos were ultimately necessary, and give the goalkeeping department a marginally sleeker look about it for the start of the new season.

RB - Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento impressed at both right-back and left-back for Newcastle last season before enjoying a successful Under-21s European Championship with England. He was linked with a move to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window but a deal has failed to materialise.

CB - Malick Thiaw

Thiaw joined Newcastle from AC Milan ahead of the new season after being a long-term target for Newcastle. While he was an unused substitute for the opening game of the season at Villa, at 24, the hope is he will become Newcastle’s starting centre-back for years to come as Fabian Schar and Dan Burn head into the latter stages of their career.

CB - Sven Botman

After a very difficult couple of seasons for Sven Botman, Newcastle will be hoping the Dutch defender can get back to full fitness and rediscover the form from his excellent debut season on Tyneside.

LB - Lewis Hall

Had Hall’s season not ended so early, he would almost certainly be in the conversation for Newcastle United’s player of the season. The 20-year-old broke into the England squad and was a consistent performer at club level before his season was ended prematurely due to a foot injury. Hasn’t played a competitive game since February but is one of the best around when fully fit.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has led by example since being named Newcastle captain last summer and is a big part in one of the most feared midfield trios in the Premier League.

CM - Sandro Tonali

CM - Joelinton

Joelinton's physicality, power and versatility make him a key member of Howe’s squad. A powerhouse in the middle of the park that will be looking to make an impact in the Premier League and Champions League once again this season.

RW - Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga was Newcastle’s top right-wing target this summer and started the season with a lively but ultimately frustrating display at Villa.

After arriving for £55million and at just 23-years-old, Newcastle will be hoping the winger becomes one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

ST - Serhou Guirassy

A player who has been targeted by Newcastle previously but has gone under the radar this summer is Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy.

The 29-year-old, is possibly a bit on the old side for Newcastle’s liking but it’s hard to argue with his scoring record. The Magpies pursued Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike from the Bundesliga over the summer yet Guirassy has outscored both of them combined in the German top flight over the past two seasons.

The Guinea international has also outscored Isak over the past two seasons with 38 goals in all competitions last season for Dortmund and 30 the season prior for Stuttgart. A dream scenario would be for Newcastle to sell an unhappy Isak and reinvest in a proven goalscorer and another forward to replace Callum Wilson.

In an ideal world, Newcastle would have a happy and available Alexander Isak who wants to play for the football club. But the striker has made his intentions to leave clear to the point where, even if he did return to playing, it wouldn’t be the same as before and Newcastle would find themselves in a similar situation and under threat of losing Isak in the next transfer windows.

Even Isak signing a new contract can’t really repair his actions over the past month or so and a new deal would likely include a release clause that would allow him to leave anyway.

The dream situation for Newcastle would be to receive a record transfer fee of around £150million for Isak and reinvest it into the squad. While Liverpool have pushed the strongest for Isak this summer, submitting a rejected £110million bid, The Magpies would prefer to sell him to a club on the continent.

La Liga giants Real Madrid have been tentatively linked with Isak this summer and are one of the few clubs in the world with more pull than Liverpool on the transfer front. Not to mention it would be a welcome reality check for the Merseyside outfit, who initially unsettled the player.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon may have struggled to live up to the heights of his player of the season winning 2023/24 campaign but he was still able to contribute with nine goals, including two crucial strikes against Arsenal home and away in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Although he started the season up front in Isak’s absence, the ideal situation for Newcastle would be to have the 24-year-old back on the left wing.

Substitutes

One ongoing criticism of Newcastle has been the lack of depth in Howe’s first-team squad with academy players and two goalkeepers regularly named on the bench. Champions League football will put added stress on The Magpies squad, meaning a strong bench and rotation options will be necessary.

But that has been addressed somewhat this summer with the signings of Aaron Ramsdale and Jacob Ramsey in addition to Elanga and Thiaw.

Newcastle still need to sign a striker to replace Wilson as mentioned and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa would be the ideal option in that respect given his 19 Premier League goals last season. While replacing Isak is impossible, replacing or even building on his goals with multiple signings could see Newcastle improve on the pitch.

Lewis Miley, Kieran Trippier, William Osula and Harvey Barnes would also be options for Howe to consider. Newcastle are also looking to sign a versatile striker after missing out on Joao Pedro to Chelsea and Callum Wilson’s contract expiring.