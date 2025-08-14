Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak’s future continues to dominate headlines amid Liverpool links.

Alexander Isak will remain a Newcastle United player beyond the summer transfer window unless two major things happen between now and 7pm on Monday 1 September. The Magpies know they need to sign a replacement for the Swedish international and that Liverpool must significantly improve their initial offer if they are to even be tempted into selling the 25-year-old.

Liverpool’s initial £110m offer fell well below Newcastle’s valuation of Isak, with only a British record fee set to be enough for the striker. The Magpies, meanwhile, have seen a number of top targets evade them this summer and unless something drastic on the transfer front happens between now and the end of August, then Isak will likely have to come to terms with continuing his career on Tyneside.

Newcastle United revealed their squad numbers earlier this week, with Isak again handed the number 14 shirt for the new campaign. That campaign gets underway on Saturday against Aston Villa, but it’s highly unlikely that the Swedish international will be in any way involved in that game.

Newcastle United’s resolve to keep Isak and their stance that he is not for sale this summer has been tested on multiple occasions and will likely have to resist more attempts before the end of the summer window. However, with three years left on his contract and no release clause that can be triggered, they continue to hold the cards in negotiations, even if the player himself views his career at St James’ Park to be over.

Ian Wright and Roy Keane slam Alexander Isak behaviour

Isak’s future at Newcastle United and interest from Liverpool has dominated headlines throughout the summer amid a vacuum of actual football to discuss. Isak hasn’t featured for the Magpies during pre-season and didn’t travel with Eddie Howe’s squad to Singapore and South Korea.

Upon their return to Tyneside, Isak was instructed to train away from the group after spending time at his former club Real Sociedad - a revelation that came as a surprise to Howe at the time. Recently, it was revealed by the Athletic that Isak will refuse to play for Newcastle United again, even if he isn’t sold this summer.

Our sister title NewcastleWorld also reported on Wednesday that Isak continues to train alone on Tyneside as Howe and his team prepare for their trip to Villa Park.

The whole saga has overshadowed Newcastle United’s summer window and has been a polarising topic for many. Speaking on the Overlap , Ian Wright and Roy Keane slammed Isak’s actions throughout the summer: “It’s terrible,” Wright said.

“The behaviour, it’s kind of shocking the behaviour. It’s shocking behaviour.

“I don’t know what has happened with his agent, I don’t know if his agent hasn’t done the job properly or whatever. If Liverpool were to go and get him, then Liverpool [should] go and pay the £150m.”

Keane added: “We had the same with Harry Kane a few years ago. Your job is to train and play. If you’ve got into bed with an agent who’s not doing their job, then you can’t go to the club ‘but my [agent] should have done a better job.”