Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak joined Liverpool on deadline day for a British record fee.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Isak left Newcastle United for a British record fee on deadline day with his move to Liverpool finally being completed. Isak was the centre of the transfer saga of the summer with his move to Anfield finally being completed in the final hours of the window.

Isak’s move from Newcastle United to Liverpool was confirmed by the two clubs at 9:30pm with the Magpies releasing a blunt 37-word statement confirming the striker’s departure: ‘Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions.’

Isak will now join up with his country ahead of their first World Cup qualifying games and could make his debut for Liverpool against Burnley on Sunday 14 September. However, the 25-year-old hasn’t kicked a ball since the final day of last season and spent the final few weeks of the summer training alone on Tyneside.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak stance criticised

Isak’s desire to leave Newcastle United had been known throughout the summer, with an explosive statement released on Instagram last month publicly addressing his desire to move onto pastures new. The Magpies, though, were determined to ensure they didn’t leave themselves weaker by not having at least two strikers in their squad past the 7pm deadline.

Resolving the Isak situation, one way or another, was also key for not just the club and player in the short-term, but also the long-term success of Eddie Howe and his team. However, losing him on deadline day will sting and Christian Purslow, Aston Villa’s former CEO, believes that Newcastle United approached the whole saga surrounding Isak wrong, believing that the business they have done this summer is not ‘at the level’ they would have wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can only look from the outside and apply my own experience,” Purslow told Sky Sports. “When you go into a summer window, you have your strategic plans – your outs and your ins.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“If Isak was a strategic plan out, it would have happened earlier and they would’ve identified the ins to replace him. By leaving it so late, it suggests to me that right up until recently that they might be able to persuade the player to stay, which is what I had to do with Jack Grealish.

“By leaving it this long, I think they missed out on their primary targets. They got a bit more out of Liverpool but the issue is the replacements. I’m not sure they’re at the level they really wanted.”

Newcastle United now have eleven days to prepare for their next Premier League outing - a clash against Wolves at St James’ Park on Saturday 13 September. Both Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade could make their debuts for the Magpies on that day as Howe’s side still search for their first win of the Premier League season having drawn two and lost one of their first three matches.