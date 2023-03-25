Alexander Isak’s hidden Newcastle United contract clause revealed
After a frustrating start to his Newcastle United career, Alexander Isak is now proving his worth to the club.
Isak arrived at Newcastle back in August for a club record £59million plus add-ons from Real Sociedad. After an impressive goalscoring debut against Liverpool, Isak’s early impact on Tyneside was limited by a thigh injury picked up while on international duty with Sweden.
After scoring twice in his first three games for The Magpies, Isak was then ruled out until January and wouldn’t start a Premier League match until February. The 23-year-old has now scored six goals in just seven league starts, including three in his last two against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.
The striker has also been nominated for the Premier League’s player of the month award for March after seemingly justifying the significant fee United paid for his services.
According to iNews, Newcastle’s initial bid for Isak was just £33million, just over half what they eventually paid for the Swedish international. The bid was rejected but The Magpies responded with a fresh £59million bid hours later which was accepted.
Newcastle’s offer included £3million in add-ons as well as a 10% sell-on clause. So if Newcastle were to sell Isak, Sociedad would be entitled 10% of the fee – a fairly common practice whenever a club sells a young player.
Isak is currently away with the Sweden national team and started in the 3-0 European Championship qualifier defeat to Belgium on Friday night, being replaced by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the second half as Romelu Lukaku netted a hat-trick.