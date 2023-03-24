Newcastle flew out to Dubai following last Friday’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest as the players not on international duty were allowed some downtime before the warm weather training got under way. Like last year, the trip itself is understood to be more relaxed and focused on the team bonding elements compared to the more rigorous Saudi Arabia training camps.

Reflecting on the week so far, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said: “Very hot. We've enjoyed some good training, the lads have been excellent in their attitude.

"A smaller group with players being away with international duty but we've been really pleased with what the lads have produced.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, interacts with Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“Earlier in the week there's a bit of relaxation with the players, as always with international breaks, you can't keep the players going the whole time so it's a chance to enjoy the sun and enjoy each other in a different way but it's back to work and we're preparing for Manchester United.”

Newcastle will return to Premier League action on April 2 when they host Manchester United at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off). Howe will be hoping to have Anthony Gordon back available from an ankle injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

The £40million January signing has been training in Dubai this week while long-term absentee Emil Krafth has also made the trip.

“It's been really good for the long term injured like Emil, it's been a godsend really because it gives him the chance to be around the players again rather than detached and on his own as he would be normally, so brilliant mentally for him,” Howe told NUFC TV.

"For Anthony he's got a chance more for the new players to know the players better. Anthony [and] Harrison Ashby will now feel fully integrated into the group. Sometimes it takes a trip away to feel at home.

