Newcastle United’s injury issues telling as youngster gets first-team call-up

While Eddie Howe named an unchanged Newcastle side from the 2-2 draw at Leeds United last Saturday, there was one notable change on the bench as Jacob Murphy dropped out due to a groin issue.

With Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth also out injured, The Magpies called upon 17-year-old Lewis Miley to complete the 20-man matchday squad.

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley.

It’s only the second time Miley has been named on the bench for Newcastle in the Premier League, the first being away at AFC Bournemouth back in February. And with further injuries to Joe Willock and Joelinton during the match, the youngster could have a role to play in the final two games.

United’s injury situation was such that they pulled Miley out of England Under-17 European Championship duty in order to have him bolster Howe’s midfield options on the bench.

Newcastle’s ‘problem’ solved by Kieran Trippier

Newcastle’s set-pieces against Leeds left a lot to be desired as they had six corners and 16 free-kicks during the game yet failed to threaten the goal from them. For the majority of the season, United’s threat from set-pieces has been lacking.

But that was not the case on Thursday night as Kieran Trippier grabbed two first-half assists from dead ball situations. Newcastle went ahead with Trippier’s corner resulting in a Brighton own goal as Deniz Undav headed the ball into his own net.

And the matchday captain helped the hosts double their lead on the stroke of half-time as his free-kick was headed in by Dan Burn to make it 2-0. The pace and precision of Trippier’s delivery saw Newcastle threaten consistently from set-piece situations throughout the evening - a stark contrast to previous matches.

Newcastle United's English defender Dan Burn (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team second goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 18, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle fans make their feelings clear following Premier League’s ‘controversial’ call

The appointment of Merseyside-based referee Robert Jones for Thursday night’s match caused quite the stir amongst Newcastle supporters on social media ahead of the match. Fans voiced their concern with the appointment given the importance of the game and permutations surrounding it as Howe’s side battle for Champions League qualification against Liverpool and Manchester United.

And that translated into the stadium as supporters chanted: “Who’s the Scouser in the blue?”

Of all the chants aimed at referees, it’s probably one of the more kind ones.

And ultimately supporters had nothing to worry about as expected as Jones officiated the match with minimal fuss as Newcastle saw out the win comfortably with late goals from Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes’ touching gesture

After Guimaraes scored his first goal at St James’ Park since October to secure the 4-1 win, he celebrated by making an ‘A’ and heart gesture in front of the Gallowgate Stand. The celebration showed support for young Newcastle fan Arthur Salters-Hoult who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a rare type of cancer.

The Brazilian met with Arthur last week and continued to show his support on the matchday. In addition to his goal celebration, Guimaraes held up a Newcastle shirt reading ‘you can beat this Arthur’ during the post-victory dressing room photo.

The 25-year-old then dedicated his goal to the young supporter on social media as he posted an image on Instagram with the caption: “This was for you my friend! We’re behind you and everything will be alright!”

You can support Arthur here: gofundme.com/f/gnr-2023-for-arthur-saltershoult?utm_campaign

Jacob Murphy dishes out another hilarious nickname for Newcastle team-mate

After the match, the Newcastle players were congratulated by those not in the matchday squad as they made their way back to the dressing room.

Loris Karius, Emil Krafth, Mark Gillespie and perhaps most notably Murphy were seen high-fiving the players following the big win. And Murphy is no stranger to giving some of his team-mates interesting nicknames.

The winger previously referred to Anthony Gordon as ‘Starboy Malfoy’ which generated quite a buzz on social media. And he was at it again on Thursday night, this time in person.

As record signing Alexander Isak walked past, Murphy shouted: “Hey, spaghetti boy,” before congratulating him.

It’s a strange nickname which potentially stems from Isak’s mesmerising ‘assist’ for Murphy in the 5-1 win at Everton last month. The £63million used his long limbs and fancy footwork to his advantage as he beat several Everton players before making his way to the byline and dragging the ball back for Murphy to tap in.

Newcastle can ‘smell’ the Champions League again

The 4-1 win puts Newcastle four points clear of Liverpool in fifth with the same number of games played and a +7 better goal difference. Should Liverpool drop points against Aston Villa on Saturday, it would effectively ensure The Magpies’ place in next season’s Champions League group stage.

Liverpool’s run of seven straight wins saw them close the gap to just one point behind Newcastle after trailing by nine only last month. Striker Callum Wilson said he could ‘smell’ the Champions League last month before admitting the ‘scent is gone’ amid Liverpool’s run of form.

But now The Magpies are just one win away from mathematically guaranteeing a return to Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 20 years.