The French winger hasn’t travelled with the Newcastle squad to the United States due to the potential move. The Magpies have since agreed a deal worth in the region of £26million for Saint-Maximin.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed Al Ahli has booked medical tests for the 26-year-old. Saint-Maximin is set to join Riyad Mahrez at the club.

Al Ahli are one of the four Saudi Pro League clubs subject to a Public Investment Fund takeover last month. PIF own an 80% stake in Newcastle United.

Speaking ahead of Saint-Maximin’s expected departure, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: “It’s difficult for me to comment on what Allan wants.

“All I can say is that we’ve had conversations together and I respect him immensely and I hope he feels the same way about me and I know he feels the same way about the football club so there has been no issue between us.

“We’ve had a really healthy relationship from day one but sometimes these things have to happen in order for the club to grow and for Allan to experience something different.

“You can’t replace him with a similar type because there is no one like him. Maxi, in his way, has really committed to what we’ve asked him to do.

“It was difficult for him last season because he picked up a couple of injuries so I don’t think we saw the very best. The Manchester City game showed what Maxi could be for us on a regular basis.”