The match will take place in the early hours of Monday morning back here in the UK (12am kick-off). Joelinton, who is yet to feature this pre-season, didn’t travel with the squad to the United States due to a visa issue which has since been resolved.

The Brazilian has since been pictured travelling over to the United States to join up with the Magpies squad. He is likely to be joined by imminent arrival Harvey Barnes with a £38million move from Leicester City set to be officially confirmed by the club.

Barnes was in Newcastle on Thursday for a tour of St James’ Park, the training ground and to complete medical tests. The 25-year-old winger is likely to meet his new team-mates for the first time in the United States for the pre-season matches.

Newcastle are also pushing to sign Southampton right-back Tino Livramento for a fee in the region of £30million. A deal is understood to be close but nothing has been agreed yet.

The club are keen to get a deal done so the 20-year-old can also join up on the United States tour but will have to act quickly over the weekend.