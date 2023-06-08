Allan Saint-Maximin and 14 Newcastle United players who could leave this summer – photo gallery
There will be a number of outgoings at Newcastle United as Eddie Howe strengthens his squad ahead of a challenging campaign.
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin says he is at a "turning point" in his career – and the winger's future is seemingly in the balance.
Saint-Maximin issued a long and emotional statement to fans on social media this week.
However, the 26-year-old winger is not the only Newcastle player who could have a decision to make on his future this summer as the club prepares for Champions League football next season.
A number of players are out of contract later this month, while others are no longer in Eddie Howe's plans.
Here, we look at those players who could be leaving the club this summer.