There will be a number of outgoings at Newcastle United as Eddie Howe strengthens his squad ahead of a challenging campaign.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin says he is at a "turning point" in his career – and the winger's future is seemingly in the balance.

Saint-Maximin issued a long and emotional statement to fans on social media this week.

However, the 26-year-old winger is not the only Newcastle player who could have a decision to make on his future this summer as the club prepares for Champions League football next season.

A number of players are out of contract later this month, while others are no longer in Eddie Howe's plans.

Here, we look at those players who could be leaving the club this summer.

1 . Matt Ritchie Matt Ritchie, 33, is out of contract this summer, but Eddie Howe wants to keep the long-serving winger at Newcastle United for another season.

2 . Loris Karius Loris Karius is out of contract at Newcastle United this summer. The 29-year-old goalkeeper – whose only appearance for the club came in the Carabao Cup final – could be offered a new deal.

3 . Martin Dubravka Experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, loaned to Manchester United last season, made one Premier League start for Newcastle United last season. Dubravka has two years left on his deal, but the 34-year-old may want first-team football elsewhere.

4 . Paul Dummett Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett, 31, is out of contract this summer, but Eddie Howe wants to keep him at the club.