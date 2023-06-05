Allan Saint-Maximin has issued an emotional statement to Newcastle United fans – with his career at a "turning point".

Saint-Maximin tonight posted a message to supporters on Instagram amid speculation over his future following the club's fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

“When I joined @NUFC in 2019, nobody understood my choice," said the winger, who joined the club from Nice four years ago. "I always believed in this club, as soon as I step onto the pitch, the fans directly adopted me.

“Since then there has been highs and lows, when we were in the relegation zone, but I always believed in the team and trusted the project even if it was hard to stay in the PL (Premier League), I knew that the club deserved much better and we had to prove it and I gave everything on the pitch to keep the team at the highest level. I am grateful that some people remember that.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

“When the club has been bought by the new owners, the fans finally got what they deserved!

"I want really want to thank all of my best supporters for supporting & believing in me, it’s because of you that I wake up everyday more determined than ever a but even the people that criticise when it’s fair, because sometimes the negative is beneficial to get up a I always tried my best to help the club in the best way possible, even by playing injured.

“This year has been one of the most difficult year emotionally, you are not able to know that as I keep personal things for myself, but I lost some really important people, and that is nothing compared to all the things that happened in my life this year, but I always tried to be present on the pitch and give everything. I am so proud of the team and that we achieved the CL (Champions League).

Turning point

“I am now entering a turning point in my career and I will give everything until the end to achieve my dreams.

"It’s often said that human beings forget quickly, but me I won’t be able to forget everyone that love me for who I am and believe in me in difficult moments, it’s in these hard situations that we see the real supporters.

“Thanks to everyone for the support, whatever happens, I will always give everything when I have the chance to step onto the pitch. Thanks God for everything.”

Eddie Howe addressed Saint-Maximin's future after the club's season-ending 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge late last month.

After the game, Saint-Maximin – who has been troubled by hamstring problems this season – repeatedly touched the badge on his shirt in front of the club's 3,000 travelling fans.

So much ability

“That (his future) will be dictated by Maxi himself," said United's head coach.

"He has so much ability, and he’s such an important player for us when he’s at his very best, fitness-wise. He’s unique, there’s no one like him in the Premier League.

“You saw he’s a huge transitional threat today, his end product was there, so really pleased. We just hope he comes back really fit, and ready to do well in what is a massive season for him personally.”