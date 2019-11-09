Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron star in gutsy Newcastle United win

Ciaran Clark is congratulated after scoring his goal.

It was again the club’s defenders who made the difference up front as the recorded back-to-back wins for the first time in the Steve Bruce era ahead of the international break, though Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron were influential in the final third of the pitch.

DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clark were on target as Bruce’s side came from behind in front of a 44.424 crowd at St James’s Park. The victory, however, came at a cost, as Bruce lost captain Jamaal Lascelles to a first-half injury.

Bruce had named an unchanged side, and his team, pressing high up the pitch, started well. Jetro Willems forced a save from Aaron Ramsdale with a low shot after a mistake from Adam Smith.

Goalscorer DeAndre Yedlin, right.

Bournemouth, however, took the lead in the 14th minute. A well-worked corner routine led to Harry Wilson, linked with United in the summer, sweeping the ball home from 12 yards.

Lascelles – who had collided with Martin Dubravka early in the game – hobbled out of the game after the goal.

Newcastle fought back, and Saint-Maximin struck the crossbar with a fierce shot before the equaliser.

Almiroin played a cross-field ball to Saint-Maximin on the left, and the winger’s wayward shot was headed home at the far post by Yedlin, who had cleared a shot off the line from Ryan Fraser earlier in the half.

It got better for Newcastle after the break. Federico Fernandez flicked a delivery into the box on for Clark, who scored from close range a week after netting against West Ham United.

Almiron, still looking for his first United goal, had a goal-bound shot stopped by Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle, level on points with eighth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on November 25.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Fernandez, Lascelles (Dummett, 20), Clark, Willems; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Atsu, 90); Joelinton (Carroll, 83). Subs not used: Darlow, Krafth, M Longstaff, Gayle.