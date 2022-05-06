In an interview with French publication So Foot, Saint-Maximin implied that he would have more assists if Newcastle had better attacking players to convert the chances he created.

His quote, translated from French, read: "Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality.

"I have nothing to envy to Sadio Mane, or to all those great players who play in top clubs.

"The day I have a player capable of finishing actions, I will make seasons with 10-15 assists, and I will change dimensions in people's heads.”

United head coach Eddie Howe confirmed Saint-Maximin’s concern with the way in which his interview had been perceived and a squad meeting was planned on Friday to avoid any potential ‘fallout’.

Howe said: "Unity has been our strength, it’s vitally important that we keep that.”

And Saint-Maximin took to Twitter to put his comments into context as he wrote: “The interview I did with So Foot has been taken out of context and shortened on Twitter. I never said anything negative about my teammates, I simply said as any Newcastle fan would that I was looking forward to having an even better team so that we could progress collectively and that, as a result, I could also progress individually.”

Saint-Maximin, who has contributed to more goals than any Newcastle player this season with five goals and four assists, will not be fined by the club for his comments.

