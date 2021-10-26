Allan Saint-Maximin drops hint over his long-term Newcastle United future following takeover

Saint-Maximin has spoken about the club’s £300million takeover by an ambitious consortium in an interview with Canal+.

The 24-year-old, signed from Nice two years ago in a £16.5million deal, has long been linked with moves away from St James’s Park given his form for the club, but the winger has suggested that he believes can fulfil his ambitions as a Newcastle player over the coming seasons.

“I have goals,” said Saint-Maximin, who is uncapped by France at senior level. “There’s the World Cup. I also have the Champions League in mind, so, of course, I hope that with the takeover of the club, my desires, my ambitions will be able to be in line with everything that is happening at the moment.

“I’m pretty happy with what’s going on for the club right now. I hope the best is still to come.”

Saint-Maximin – who signed a new long-term contract at United last year – paid tribute to Steve Bruce following his dismissal as head coach last week.

Reflecting on Bruce's “difficult" departure from St James’s Park, Saint-Maximin said: “It's very difficult for me. He's a coach who was very sincere with me, and I was sincere with him.

"He helped me a lot. He was always honest with me, he trusted me. He always had the right words.

