The French winger was a second half substitute for Newcastle as they booked their place in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win over Premier League opponents AFC Bournemouth at St James's Park on Tuesday night. Adam Smith’s own goal from Kieran Trippier’s cross ultimately separated the sides as they returned to competitive action following the World Cup break.

The Magpies will find out their quarter-final opponents on Thursday night when the draw is made following Manchester City’s fourth round clash against Liverpool. Quarter-final ties will be played the week commencing January 9, 2023.

Newcastle are the highest ranked side guaranteed a place in the last eight as they currently sit third in the Premier League table ahead of the season resuming on Boxing Day. But Saint-Maximin was keen not to look too far ahead when assessing The Magpies’ chances of ending a 54-year trophy drought.

Newcastle player Allan Saint-Maximin is challenged by Adam Smith of Bournemouth during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park on December 20, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"For that we always need luck,” he admitted. “And we need to play very well. Let's see what happens next."

Saint-Maximin hasn’t started a league match for Newcastle since August as a result of a hamstring issue and the club’s impressive form upon his return to fitness. He was also named on the bench on Tuesday night as he looks to reclaim his place in the starting line-up for the Boxing Day trip to Leicester City (3pm kick-off).

The 25-year-old had hoped to earn a surprise call-up to the France World Cup squad after starting the season well for United prior to his injury.

"I came back from injury just two weeks before the World Cup so it was not good enough to go with the French team [to Qatar],” he admitted.

"After you see France almost win the World Cup you feel we are nearly there. We need to keep working and now I am very focused on Newcastle to do everything for my club.

