Newcastle have been linked with a move for France international Marcus Thuram with his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach set to expire in the summer. The forward could be available for as little as £10million this January due to his contract situation, which has alerted several clubs.

After Newcastle’s 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth on Tuesday night, Saint-Maximin told The Gazette with a smirk when asked about Thuram: “He is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here.

"I was so happy for him [to play at the World Cup].”

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United celebrates after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park on December 20, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Thuram, son of former France defender Lilian, could sign a pre-contract agreement that would allow him to join a club for free once his contract expires. Thuram has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances for Monchengladbach this season and has been regularly used as a substitute for France at the World Cup in Qatar.

And Saint-Maximin is close friends with Thuram, having played youth football at Boulogne-Billancourt alongside him as well as representing France together at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-21 level.

And Saint-Maximin has already admitted he has talked to Thuram about life at Newcastle.

“Yeah, I will be honest, I have chatted with him,” said the French winger. “For me, he’s a great player. I’ve known this guy a long time. I’ve been playing football with him when I was very young. I know all his family. He has great parents. He’s an incredible guy.”

Marcus Thuram of France walks past the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the awards ceremony after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Thuram came off the bench to help France force extra-time in Sunday’s World Cup final as he set-up Kylian Mbappe’s second goal. Les Bleus went on to lose on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

But Saint-Maximin admitted he was ‘so happy’ to see his friend get plenty of minutes on the pitch in Qatar as he reflected on the dramatic World Cup final.

"Very, very difficult [for France],” he added. “We had a very difficult 75 minutes but you know, Argentina played very well with a lot of energy.

"I think the first penalty was very generous. I’m sure all the players are very upset because it’s a difficult loss to take.

"But we showed great character with the players like [Randal] Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram and it was incredible what Kylian did to come back to the game."

After the World Cup final, Saint-Maximin’s attention quickly turned back to Newcastle and Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie. The 25-year-old came off the bench to help The Magpies secure a place in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup thanks to an Adam Smith own goal in what was the club’s first taste of competitive action since November 12.

Next up for Newcastle is a Boxing Day trip to Leicester City as they look to continue their fine run of form in the Premier League.

"It’s a very good feeling and now I’m looking forward to playing the game against Leicester,” Saint-Maximin continued. “I hope to help the team win that game because I haven’t lost any games this season and I hope this will keep going.”

