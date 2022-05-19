The Frenchman impressed against The Gunners as Newcastle capped off their final game of the season at St James’s Park with a well deserved win.

With five goals and four assists to his name, Saint-Maximin is almost certain to end the season as United’s highest contributor of goals during the 2021-22 campaign.

But he has also been linked with a move away from Tyneside having reportedly attracted the interest of Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle could cash-in on Saint-Maximin for around £50million but the 25-year-old’s recent Instagram post suggests his future lies at St James’s Park.

A video showing his individual highlights against Arsenal was accompanied by the caption: “What a way to finish the season with this last win at home.

"Thanks to everyone for your incredible support.

"The best is yet to come.”

