Newcastle United star hits out at summer exit claims as club prepare £40m move
Allan Saint-Maximin has seemingly hit out at recent reports linking him with a move away from Newcastle United this summer.
Saint-Maximin returned to pre-season training at Newcastle on Sunday, claiming he is ‘so happy’ to be back. Since then, reports have emerged claiming that The Magpies would look to sell the 26-year-old in order to help fund a £40million move for Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.
The Foxes winger is a top transfer target for Newcastle after scoring 13 Premier League goals last season despite suffering relegation. Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin was limited to just 12 league starts with his only goal coming last August at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move to Serie A with The Telegraph reporting contact had been made with Saudi Pro League clubs. Following the end of the 2022-23 season, Saint-Maximin took to social media to deliver a cryptic message stating his career was at a ‘turning point’.
And the French winger has taken to social media again as he appeared to hit out at the reports. Saint-Maximin posted a video of himself scoring a goal in training via his Instagram story along with the message: “People can keep talking when they know nothing [face palm emoji]. I just keep working.”
At the end of last season, Eddie Howe was quizzed on Saint-Maximin’s future on Tyneside.
“[His future] will be dictated by Maxi himself,” Howe said. “He has so much ability, and he’s such an important player for us when he’s at his very best, fitness-wise. He’s unique, there’s no one like him in the Premier League.”