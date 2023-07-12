Saint-Maximin returned to pre-season training at Newcastle on Sunday, claiming he is ‘so happy’ to be back. Since then, reports have emerged claiming that The Magpies would look to sell the 26-year-old in order to help fund a £40million move for Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

The Foxes winger is a top transfer target for Newcastle after scoring 13 Premier League goals last season despite suffering relegation. Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin was limited to just 12 league starts with his only goal coming last August at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move to Serie A with The Telegraph reporting contact had been made with Saudi Pro League clubs. Following the end of the 2022-23 season, Saint-Maximin took to social media to deliver a cryptic message stating his career was at a ‘turning point’.

And the French winger has taken to social media again as he appeared to hit out at the reports. Saint-Maximin posted a video of himself scoring a goal in training via his Instagram story along with the message: “People can keep talking when they know nothing [face palm emoji]. I just keep working.”

At the end of last season, Eddie Howe was quizzed on Saint-Maximin’s future on Tyneside.