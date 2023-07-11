Newcastle United have been one of many clubs linked with a potential move for the Nigeria international who scored 31 goals in 39 appearances for Napoli last season, helping them win the Serie A title in the process. While the Magpies have been linked with the 24-year-old getting a deal done was always going to be very difficult due to the finances required.

Osimhen has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested.

Although Newcastle have the richest owners in world football in the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, Financial Fair Play regulations prevents them from overly lavish spending.

But Napoli’s president has suggested that only one club would be able to afford the striker as he slapped a £170million asking price on the player.

De Laurentiis told Mediaset: “The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain.

“If [PSG president] Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200m, we wait and we see what happens”.

“I personally think that Victor will stay here [at Napoli].”

Paris Saint-Germain are responsible for the two most expensive football transfers of all time with the £198million signing of Neymar from Barcelona in 2017 and the £163million signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco in 2018.