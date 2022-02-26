Allan Saint-Maximin injury blow for Newcastle United
Allan Saint-Maximin is out of this afternoon’s game against Brentford.
The Newcastle United winger has been in Monaco this week for what head coach Eddie Howe described as “intensive treatment” on a calf injury. However, Saint-Maximin has not recovered in time to make the squad for the fixture at the Brentford Community Stadium.
Howe has named an unchanged team for the game, with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes again on the bench along with fit-again defender Javier Manquillo. Christian Eriksen, on the home bench along with former United striker Ivan Toney, is set for his Brentford debut. Eriksen hasn’t played since suffering a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer.
BRENTFORD: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Jansson, Mbeumo, Ajer, Janelt. Subs: Lossl, Canos, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Eriksen, Zanka, Baptiste, Roserslev.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes.