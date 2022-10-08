Allan Saint-Maximin injury update at Newcastle United after winger's spell away from club

Saint-Maximin has been sidelined since late August with the hamstring injury he suffered after scoring a stunning equaliser against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

However, head coach Eddie Howe has revealed that the winger has trained all week – and is set to be involved against Brentford this afternoon.

Howe allowed Saint-Maximin to undergo some of his rehabilitation away from the club, and the 25-year-old has been “bright and bubbly” since returning to Tyneside.

“I think Maxi’s been good,” said United's head coach. “He’s had a period away. He’s not been with us the whole time during his rehab and his injury.

"But when he’s come back, and when he’s been here, I think he’s been bright, he’s been bubbly. He’s been very positive.

"His last action on the pitch, near enough, was that unbelievable volley against Wolves that got us a point. That was a sign for me, at that moment, that he was in a really good place. Physically, tactically, mentally, I thought he was probably the best I’ve seen him under my time here.

"The injury, then, would have set him back physically, so we need to work him up to get back to his best levels. Behind the the scenes, he’s been very, very good, no problems, disciplined, ready to work, and ready now to come back in and hopefully make a difference for us.”