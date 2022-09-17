Saint-Maximin has missed the club’s last three Premier League games. The winger been sidelined with a hamstring problem since scoring a stunning goal in last month’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And Howe revealed after today's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth that the 25-year-old was doubtful for the October 1 game against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Saint-Maximin will continue his rehabilitation over the international break.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's had a very minor setback with the physios,” said United’s head coach. "So, whether or not after the international break, he’ll be fit, is slightly unclear, but it’s certainly not long-term. But not clear if he’ll be fit for our next game yet.”

Striker Callum wilson, out with a hamstring problem since the 3-3 draw against Manchester City St James’s Park in August, is “close” to a comeback, according to Howe.

Meanwhile, Howe spoke about his “disappointment” at his team’s performance against Bournemouth.

"Disappointed tonight,” said Howe. “I thought that was a performance below the levels we set ourselves, probably for the first time this season we dipped.

"Difficult to know why. I felt we played in front of them too much. They obviously defended very deep, very compact. It’s the responsibility of us to break through that.