Allan Saint-Maximin suffers Newcastle United injury 'setback'
Allan Saint-Maximin’s suffered an injury “setback” at Newcastle United, according to Eddie Howe.
Saint-Maximin has missed the club’s last three Premier League games. The winger been sidelined with a hamstring problem since scoring a stunning goal in last month’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
And Howe revealed after today's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth that the 25-year-old was doubtful for the October 1 game against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Saint-Maximin will continue his rehabilitation over the international break.
"He's had a very minor setback with the physios,” said United’s head coach. "So, whether or not after the international break, he’ll be fit, is slightly unclear, but it’s certainly not long-term. But not clear if he’ll be fit for our next game yet.”
Striker Callum wilson, out with a hamstring problem since the 3-3 draw against Manchester City St James’s Park in August, is “close” to a comeback, according to Howe.
Meanwhile, Howe spoke about his “disappointment” at his team’s performance against Bournemouth.
"Disappointed tonight,” said Howe. “I thought that was a performance below the levels we set ourselves, probably for the first time this season we dipped.
"Difficult to know why. I felt we played in front of them too much. They obviously defended very deep, very compact. It’s the responsibility of us to break through that.
"I just felt we were off a little bit in every aspect of our game, probably epitomised by the last 20 minutes. Our decision-making and our patience left us. It was a difficult watch, that end part of the game.”