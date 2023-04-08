Saint-Maximin had started the last four games ahead of the trip to the Brentford Community Stadium with Newcastle winning all four. The Frenchman grabbed an assist in the 2-0 win over Manchester United and 5-1 win at West Ham United but misses the match against The Bees with a hamstring issue.

Saint-Maximin was one of two changes made by Eddie Howe as Joe Willock replaced him in the line-up while Callum Wilson dropped to the bench in place of Alexander Isak.

Following the news of his absence, Saint-Maximin took to Instagram to post a brief injury update.